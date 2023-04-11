Manufacturing of stationary offshore crane starts in Azerbaijan for first time (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:02)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. SOCAR-STP LLC, a resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, has started, for the first time in Azerbaijan, to manufacture a stationary offshore platform crane, Farid Aghayev, Director of the company, said during the presentation of the mentioned equipment, Trend reports.

"The "80-30 (35T)" stationary platform crane was made by order of SOCAR's Azneft PU and will be used on the platforms of the PU," he said.

The maximum lifting capacity of the crane is 3 tons at 35 meters, 8 tons at 30 meters, and 35 tons at 5 meters.

In 2021, SOCAR-STP LLC was certified by the American Petroleum Institute (API) for manufacturing products under API Specifications in three product lines – rotary drill stem elements (7-1), casing and tubing (5CT), and wellhead and tree equipment (6A) under API Monogram Program.

API Monogram allows companies to demonstrate that their products are meeting global quality requirements. API Monogram licensing is issued when an organization implements and maintains requirements of API Q1 and proves its capability to meet the production and testing requirements of Monogram.