Azerbaijan to export vegetables to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Azerbaijan agreed to export vegetables to Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

The minister noted that the agreement, among others, was reached in the framework of the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan.

He added that vegetable supplies will enable the Kazakh government to eliminate the shortage in Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

Zhumangarin also said that Azerbaijan invests significantly in Kazakhstan. A class "A" terminal complex in Aktau was built via Azeri investments.

The minister concluded by noting the increasing level of trade between the nations. He spoke of the trade mission, which led to $55 million worth of contracts being signed. Meanwhile, contracts signed during the previous editions of the trade mission never exceeded $35 million.