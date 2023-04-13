Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan hold first meeting of joint Business Council (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

First version published at 10:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan held the first meeting of the joint Business Council, Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, at the first meeting of the joint Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Business Council, held in Saudi's capital Riyadh, prospects for expanding ties between entrepreneurs, carrying out joint initiatives, and cooperation in business and trade were discussed.

The meeting, organized by the Federation of Chambers and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, as well as by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), was attended by officials and businessmen from both countries.

As the agency noted, Deputy Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Mohammed AlHassnah, Co-Chairs of the joint Business Council Ahmed Dakheel and Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov, Vice President of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs’ (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (ASK) Vugar Zeynalov, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO Zohrab Gadirov and Turki Alhokair, Vice-Chairman of the Business Council, respectively, discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of trade and investment between the business circles of the countries.

Within the event, the agency and AZPROMO held presentations on the business and investment opportunities of our country, export potential, support and services provided to local and foreign businessmen.

The Ministry of Investment and the Export Development Authority of Saudi Arabia gave presentations on the investment potential of this country, the opportunities created for businessmen, as well as its products and services.

At the B2B meetings organized after the event, such issues as the exchange of information and experience between SMEs of both countries, opportunities for cooperation, organization of joint events and meetings, and mutual business missions were discussed.

The Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council was established in December 2022 under the Agreement signed between SMBDA and the Federation of Chambers of Saudi Arabia. The Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council, which will be represented by businesspersons from both countries, will support entrepreneurs' initiatives, help to establish direct ties between them, organize mutual visits, meetings and various events, and exchange information between businessmen.