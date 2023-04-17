Monument to twinning of Baku Port, Chinese Port of Qingdao presented (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A monument related to twinning of Baku Port and the Chinese Port of Qingdao on the territory of the Port of Baku has been presented, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony of the composition was held after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two sides. The document was signed by Deputy General Director of the Baku Port Zohrab Ismailov and Deputy General Manager of Shandong Port Group Liu Gang.

The signed memorandum aims to attract cargo from China, South Korea, and other Eastern countries to the territory of Azerbaijan with further transportation to Europe.

Amid this, the Port of Baku is currently working to increase its overall cargo handling capacity, which currently stands at 15 million tons - to 25 million tons. The necessary budget has already been allocated for this.

In addition, in March 2023, the Turkish Albayrak company put into operation a new crane for loading/unloading containers at the Baku International Commercial Sea Port.

The master plan for the second phase of the Port of Baku is being prepared by the Dutch Royal Haskoning DHV company. It is expected to be ready by mid-2023.