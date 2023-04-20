Сreated opportunities to contribute to use of Karabakh's tourism potential - official (UPDATE)

First version published at 11:39

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The opportunities created in the region will contribute to the use of the tourism potential of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov said at a public discussion themed "Tourism business: current situation and prospects" held in Baku, Trend reports.

The chairman noted that the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation have great tourist potential.

"This promises broad prospects for business entities operating in the tourism sector. In this regard, the SMBDA, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and associations working in this field should unite their efforts and expand opportunities for cooperation in order to implement new projects," Mammadov said.

The chairman also added that the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands liberated from Armenian occupation has already begun. Moreover, he said that the accelerated continuation of work on the restoration of cities and villages in the liberated territories will serve the development of tourism.