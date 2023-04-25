Green restoration, digitalization and innovative solutions serve as key principles for Azerbaijan's agri-food system - minister (UPDATE)

First version published at 10:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Our main goal is to diversify the economy through the use of natural resources, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said this during an event in Baku organized by the Food Safety Agency, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

The minister noted that priority attention is given to the development of agriculture.

"We are making great efforts to achieve a sustainable transformation of our agri-food systems. Green recovery, digitalization and innovative solutions are the key principles of the agenda for building a sustainable national agri-food system. The development of animal husbandry, including animal health, remains an important objective. Azerbaijan subsidizes 60 percent of the total import of breeding cattle," Mammadov said.

The minister also pointed out that in accordance with the annual action plan, animals are vaccinated in order to prevent zoonotic diseases.

"Certainly, this requires a properly organized veterinary service. According to the recent reform in connection with veterinary services, this process is organized on the basis of private contracts. Moreover, within the framework of state support, farmers are encouraged to use innovative farming technologies," Mammadov added.