Cost of transporting fuel from Iran to Nakhchivan and back drops threefold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The amount of the road tax levied by the Iranian side for the transit of specific goods from vehicles transporting fuel to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, and other relevant expenses has been reduced, Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, following the reduction, Azerbaijani carriers began paying the road tax of not $520, but $175 per truck for transportation of specific goods by a truck to and from Nakhchivan through Iran.

It was also determined that the road tax is calculated for the transportation of goods weighing not over 38 tons, but over 41 tons by trucks, and the amount of tax for cargo-free vehicles has been reduced from $105 to $85.

These changes have been applied from the current month.

Thus, the costs of national carriers engaged in international road transport in this specific direction have been reduced by about three times.