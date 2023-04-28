Azerbaijan introduces changes to rules related to State Grain Fund (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Amendments have been made to the "Rules of Storage and Use of the State Grain Fund" approved by Resolution No. 105 of July 7, 2009, of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a corresponding resolution.

According to the amendments, grain supply and grain renewal in the Fund are carried out by the decision of the state customer and in agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, and the use of grain from the Fund is carried out by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan. The period of storage of grain should not exceed 24 months from the year of grain harvest.

The use of grain from the Fund is carried out in order to meet consumer demand for these products, fulfill international obligations, as well as to ensure the stability of the country's grain supply, and prevent short-term sharp fluctuations in prices for grain products on the domestic market.

The sale of grain from the Fund for use is carried out based on the market price of grain. At the same time, the need to maintain the price of grain taking into account the price situation of the domestic market is considered.