Access2Success-2: Last 3 days left to deadline

AccessBank’s Access2Success project for female entrepreneurs continues and only 3 days left till the applications’ acceptance deadline. This project is funded by Asian Development Bank and is aimed at support of female entrepreneurs, who manage their own micro, small and medium-sized business.

About the program: The program includes a number of theoretical and practical trainings and is developed for those who already has an experience in leading business. Covering main elements of business organization, the program is a platform for efficient communication between participants and trainers.

Participants will get: The program provides entrepreneurs both with new theoretical knowledge, and practical skills. Subsequent to the results of training program, the participants will be able to think over and create the development plan of their business. Along with this, the program participants will get special proposals from AccessBank for further development of their business.

Topics of sessions: The training program will cover such topics as strategical development of business, development and submission of reporting to state authorities, sales and marketing (including digital marketing), e-commerce, staff management, control over the business maintenance and etc.

Terms: Trainings will last during six weeks on Fridays and Saturdays. Working language of trainings is Azerbaijani.

Requirements to participants: Any woman entrepreneur, either self-employed or who manages her own micro, small and medium-sized business has an opportunity to take part in the training program. Minimal requirement – business must exist for at least six months.

Application: Request for participation can be submitted via

https://forms.office.com/r/PAueusRp6d

Deadline for application: May 3, 2023

In case of any questions, applicants can contact organizers via the e-mail: Sarvinaz.Alakbarova@accessbank.az

Being a leader in microfinancing market, AccessBank has been providing services for the small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The Bank’s shareholders include Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation and other international organizations and investment funds. The Bank has 31 branch offices, 15 of which are located in Baku, and 16 – in regions.

To get more detailed information about the services provided by the Bank, call 151 or get in the web-site (www.accessbank.az) or follow the Bank’s social network accounts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).

*AccessBank CJSC provides its services according license No. 245 dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Bank’s Head Office is located at Baku city, Yasamal district, Tbilisi Avenue 3.