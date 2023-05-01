Azerbaijan improving structure of Tax Service in Nakhchivan (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. New Regulations and structure of the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been approved, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the service, in order to increase efficiency in management, and to modernize the work of the tax service bodies, seven regional tax administrations and departments of the tax service were abolished, three territorial tax departments were created on their basis, the Nakhchivan city tax department was reorganized.

In order to promptly provide taxpayers with the necessary information on taxation issues, the number of tax service employees has been increased by 18 staff positions, 17 of which are in taxpayer service structures.

Besides, in order to raise awareness of citizens in the tax sphere and better organize educational work, it’s planned to establish public service centers, added the service.

Previously, on February 7 this year, Abbas Ismayilov was appointed the chairman of Nakhchivan's State Tax Service.