Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 22 times over past 20 years - Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan is a country with a rapidly developing economy, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industry of the Presidential Administration Natig Amirov said during an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Besides, the income of the population of our country for the same period increased by 17 times, and strategic foreign exchange reserves – by 41 times, from $1.6 billion (in 2003) to $65.9 billion," Amirov noted.

He pointed out that the banking sector of Azerbaijan also shows dynamic growth from year to year.

"At present, the assets of Azerbaijani banks amount to 44.8 billion manat ($26.3 billion), over 11 billion manat ($6.4 billion) of which account for business loans. Dollarization in the country, in particular, the number of loans in foreign currency, has significantly decreased," Amirov added.

