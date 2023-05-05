Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for transit capabilities of modern Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The importance of Azerbaijan's transit capabilities, the foundation of which was laid by Heydar Aliyev, is once again being shown amid the geopolitical developments, Chairman of the Board of the State Maritime and Port Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Arif Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to Mammadov, against the background of the armed conflict in Ukraine, Western and Eastern countries are in search of alternative and safe routes.

"The route through Azerbaijan is one of the safest and shortest in terms of cargo transportation both from North to South and from East to West," Mammadov said.

He stressed that with his far-sighted policy, the great leader Heydar Aliyev once laid the foundation for the development of modern Azerbaijan, both politically and economically.

An international conference on the restoration of the Great Silk Road was held in Baku on September 7-8 1998 on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev. It was attended by presidents of nine countries (Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan), and representatives of 13 international organizations and high-level delegations from 32 countries.

The conference ended with the signing of the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia Corridor within the EU`s TRACECA program and the adoption of the Baku Declaration.

In accordance with the provisions of the Basic Multilateral Agreement, a decision was made to establish the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission in the city of Baku. The headquarters of the Permanent Secretariat was inaugurated on February 21, 2001.

By contributing to the restoration of the historic Great Silk Road, Azerbaijan has played a crucial role in determining the main development trajectories. Azerbaijan is presently a participant in the Silk Road Economic Belt initiated by China.

A memorandum of understanding on joint encouragement of the establishment of the Silk Road Economic Belt was signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of China during the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to China in December 2015.