Azerbaijan’s Tugh village has great tourist potential - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijani village of Tugh in the Khojavend district has a very good tourist potential, Chairman of the Board of Management of Nature Reserves of the State Agency for Tourism Murad Aghabayli told Trend.

“Tugh is one of the oldest and most beautiful villages in Azerbaijan. At the same time, Tugh has a very good tourist potential. In order to prepare the concept of tourism of the village of Tugh, we chose three main directions. The first of these directions is the development of cultural tourism with the preservation of the historical architectural style of the village, followed by the development of ecotourism using the rich nature of Tugh in the second, and as the third direction, the potential of agrotourism, which the village of Tugh has. We are thinking of developing tourism in this direction, using the agritourism potential,” he said.

“We will carry out work towards the creation of an initial tourist infrastructure in the historical part of the village at the initial stage. Work in this direction has already begun. We design various objects according to the concepts. We are thinking of creating a parking and other necessary tourist infrastructure at the entrance to the village. Then, we are thinking of restoring the village school, the Melik palace complex. We are also planning the construction of a tourist information center, a culinary center, as well as the construction of public catering facilities," he said.

He also spoke about the historical architectural style of Azerbaijani village of Tugh.

“Most of the buildings and historical monuments have been vandalized by Armenians. And when I talk about vandalism, I don't just mean the destruction of these historic buildings. At the same time, many of our monuments were changed by making many additions during the occupation, as a result of which they lost their historical appearance. We are again exploring these monuments with the joint efforts of foreign and local experts. We will conduct a second study and return them to their original historical appearance,” he said.

He pointed out that tourists traveling to Shusha will receive information about the surrounding villages with the creation of a tourist information center.