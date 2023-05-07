All apartments in Fuzuli residential complex to be completely renovated - MIDA spokesman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. All apartments in the residential complex in Fuzuli will be completely renovated, press secretary of the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) Diana Dadashova told Trend.

"As you know, the construction of the Fuzuli residential complex was entrusted to the State Housing Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and on May 5, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the progress of construction work in the Fuzuli residential complex. The residential complex, which occupies a total area of 8.9 hectares, consists of 38 buildings. A total of 846 apartments comprised of 318 two-room, 430 three-room and 98 four-room will be built in the residential complex," she said.

As Dadashova noted, construction work in the complex continues at a fast pace and at a high quality level.

According to her, the construction of the residential complex will be completed by the end of 2023.

"All apartments in the complex will be completely renovated, equipped with kitchen furniture and gas stove, water, gas and electric meters. Elevators will be installed in all buildings, heating will be provided through a centralized boiler house. In addition to residential buildings, a park, social facilities, underground and surface car parks, recreation areas, children's playgrounds and sports grounds will also be created on the territory," she added.