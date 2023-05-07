1050 private houses to be built in Azerbaijan’s Dadali village - official (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Some 1050 private houses will be built in the village of Dadali, and 565 in Pirahmedli, chief adviser of the Special Representation on Karabakh Eldar Seyidov told Trend.

"During his visit to the Fuzuli region, President Ilham Aliyev has laid the foundation for the villages of Dadali and Pirahmedli. The area of the villages will be 314 hectares and 178 hectares, respectively. In total, 1050 private houses will be built in the village of Dadali, and 565 in the village of Pirahmedli. I would like to note that the area of the yard of each house will be 1,200 sq.m. At the first stage, 607 residential buildings will be built in two villages, social infrastructure facilities will also be built in the villages - schools, kindergartens, sports clubs, medical centers, markets, mosques, commercial facilities. In the villages, heat-saving houses are designed in a modern style with the preservation of historical traditions. Construction work in the villages is planned to be completed in 2025," he said.

According to him, the total length of intracity roads is 87.34 kilometers.

"At the initial stage, it is planned to build a road with a length of 18.47 kilometers, to ensure comfortable movement of pedestrians, pedestrian paths, green lanes, bicycle paths, and special traffic lanes for public transport are provided. The avenues will be four-lane, and the streets and roads will be two-lane. The project is designed to improve the supply of drinking water to 50,000 people in the city of Fuzuli. Within the framework of the project, it is planned to drill 15 sub-artesian wells, build a 10.7-kilometer main water pipeline, treatment facilities, as well as build a water supply network with a total length of 103 kilometers and perform other works. At the first stage, it is planned to build a reservoir with a capacity of 17,000 cubic meters. This reservoir will provide drinking water for about 80 percent of the city's population. The reservoir serving the remaining 20 percent will be built in the second phase. With the construction of this reservoir, a permanent water supply will be provided to our residents who will move to the city. As you know, a school for 960 students is being built in the city of Fuzuli, which was donated by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shovkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the Uzbek people, and the project is expected to complete the construction work by the end of this year. The school will have 40 classrooms, 6 laboratories, 2 computer labs, 5 functional classrooms, an assembly hall, a gym, a canteen, a library. A football field, places for recreation and events, a boiler room, water tanks, and a transformer substation will be built on the territory of the school. The work is carried out with high quality and in accordance with building standards, the first students who returned to the city of Fuzuli will study at this school," he added.