Azerbaijan – EU’s largest strategic energy partner in South Caucasus - Jeyhun Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan is the largest trade, investment and strategic energy partner for the EU in the South Caucasus, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a briefing with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis, Trend reports.

“Today during our extensive meetings with my colleague minister Landsbergis we discussed political, economic and humanitarian aspects of our cooperation, as well as current situation in the region.

Regarding multilateral cooperation we had an opportunity to discuss our cooperation with the EU. The EU is the main trade partner of Azerbaijan, as 40 percent of our trade is conducted with the EU. Documents on strategic partnership with Azerbaijan were signed or accepted with nine member states of EU. Our successful cooperation with Lithuania within the twinning projects of the EU are very important in this context as well,” he said.