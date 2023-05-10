Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.30 per barrel on May 9, increasing by $0.04 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan did not change and remained at the level of $76.76 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $50 per barrel, growing by $0.03 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.11 compared to the previous price and made up $75.67 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 10, 2023)