Latvian MFA talks next meeting of Intergovernmental Commission with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The next meeting of the Azerbaijani-Latvian Intergovernmental Commission is expected to be held in Baku, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia told Trend.

According to the source, the parties are yet to agree on a specific time.

"We are happy that it was possible to arrange an in-person meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission after a longer break, in May 2022. During the meeting, the 8th Cooperation Protocol was signed, thus setting out a clear vision for the priority areas of cooperation. The previous meeting in Riga also provided the Azerbaijani delegation with the opportunity to have a true insight into the activities of Latvian companies, especially in areas such as green energy and renewable energy," the ministry said.

At the same time, as the source noted, the business communities of the two countries are actively working on further development of cooperation.

"The Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the lead partner in a project titled "LEF network to Azerbaijan" with Estonian and Finnish partners for 2023-2026, where the first promotional activities such as mutual trade missions and business forums began in this March. Transport and logistics is another area for cooperation. Our national airline, airBaltic, will resume direct flights between Riga and Baku on May 17 this year. The official visit of the President of Latvia to Azerbaijan in March this year, together with a delegation of Latvian businessmen, confirmed Latvia’s interest in further business development and cooperation," the source added.