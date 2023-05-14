Azerbaijan - vital energy partner for EU, VP of European Commission says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan is a vital energy partner for the EU, Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President of the European Commission, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

On May 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels to discuss cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of energy, the process of increasing the export of Azerbaijani gas to the EU, as well as renewable energy.

Šefčovič thanked President Ilham Aliyev for "a valuable exchange", following the meeting.