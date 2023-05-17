InterFood Azerbaijan 2023 and Caspian Agro exhibitions to show innovations in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The "InterFood Azerbaijan 2023" and "Caspian Agro" exhibitions in Baku will demonstrate modern innovative technologies and methods, advanced irrigation systems used in agriculture, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov said during the panel discussion at the 28th Azerbaijan International Food Industry “InterFood Azerbaijan 2023” Exhibition and the 16th Azerbaijan International Agricultural "Caspian Agro" Exhibition, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, intensive development of agriculture directly depends on innovations in the agricultural sector. It is especially important that Azerbaijani farmers, who are the main driving force of the agricultural sector, are informed about the principles of operation of innovative agricultural technologies.

“Innovative solutions applied in the agricultural sector repeatedly increase the yield of products, make it possible to use land and water resources more efficiently, contribute to reducing the cost of production and increasing the incomes of farmers," he added.

According to Mammadov, a stand dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has been installed in the pavilion of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

"The pavilion presents the latest achievements of the Ministry's research institutes, products and agricultural solutions presented by the winners of startup competitions, equipment and products related to green energy sources. Local companies working in the field of electricity production from environmentally friendly alternative and renewable energy sources will take part in this year's Caspian Agro Green-2023 exhibitions," he said.