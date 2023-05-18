EU aims to co-op with Azerbaijan within development of Middle Corridor - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The EU aims to cooperate with Azerbaijan within the framework of the development of the Middle Corridor, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the event dedicated to Europe Day, Trend reports.

"We aim to establish a stable transport system within the Middle Corridor in cooperation with the Baku Port" the ambassador said.

He pointed out that the EU is one of Azerbaijan's main partners in promoting sustainable development and the implementation of specific goals.

The EU is working closely with the Government of Azerbaijan, in particular the Ministry of Economy, to organize a high-level working group on economic investment, and also intends to support the initiative of the Baku Port to switch to "green" technologies.

Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor Initiative shortly named as “The Middle Corridor”, which begins in Türkiye and passes through the Caucasus region via Georgia, Azerbaijan, crosses the Caspian Sea, traverses Central Asia and reaches China.

The Middle Corridor is more economical and faster compared to the Northern Corridor as a trade route between Europe and Asia and as such, is 2,000 kilometers shorter, has more favorable climate conditions and shortens the travel time by 1/3rd (15 days) compared to the sea route.