EU to invest 60M euros in Azerbaijan by 2024 - ambassador (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The funds of the European Union will invest 60 million euros in Azerbaijan by 2024, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the event dedicated to Europe Day, Trend reports.

"The economic and investment plan can attract up to 2 billion euros of additional investments," the ambassador said.

According to him, the EU expects the implementation of various projects in important areas, such as digital technologies, which will contribute to the further development of the economy and society.

Michalko also noted that the economic and investment plan is already yielding certain results.

Previously Michalko said that there are about 400 European companies operating in Azerbaijan and the European investors are showing interest in the country's business environment.

"I would like to note that cooperation in the field of mutual investments between Azerbaijan and the EU can also serve as a reliable link between countries outside the EU. In this issue, it is worth emphasizing the role of the Middle Corridor, since this route is very relevant now, especially for Azerbaijan, and will serve as the main link in Eurasia in the future," Michalko had said.