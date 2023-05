First version published at 16:06

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 22. Azerbaijan is ready to work with Lithuania as co-investor, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Business Forum in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"Many contractual and legal frameworks exist between Azerbaijan and Lithuania. Azerbaijan is aimed at diversifying its economy and exports. Over the past 4 years, we have doubled non-oil exports," the minister said.

Will be updated