Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures show increase of $2.5B over past 5 years (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan's social expenditures have increased by 4.4 billion manat over the past 5 years, the Head of the Parliamentary Committee of Azerbaijan Tair Mirkishili said at the meeting of the committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to him, only last year 36.1 percent of budget expenditures, or 11.5 billion manat ($6.7 billion), were social expenditures, which is 1.2 billion manat ($705.8 million), or 12.4 percent more in comparison with a year earlier.

"The share of social expenditures in budget expenditures increased by 4.4 percentage points compared to 2018, and in total amounted to 4.3 billion manat," Mirkishili said.

“Labor costs related to socially oriented expenses amounted to 7.4 billion manat or $4.3 billion (970.7 million manat ($570.9 million), or 14.9 percent more than in 2021) in 2022, social benefits expenses - 3.5 billion manat or $2 billion (309.6 million manat ($182.1 million), or 9.6 percent more than in 2021 year), 94.1 million manat ($55.3 million) were allocated for the purchase of medicines," he added.