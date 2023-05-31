Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, Maire Tecnimont sign memorandum on energy transition (UPDATE)

First version published at 15:19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. A memorandum of understanding on energy transition has been signed between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and Maire Tecnimont within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov and CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Maire Tecnimont Alessandro Bernini.

The purpose of the memorandum is to strengthen cooperation between the parties on energy issues, including in the field of renewable energy sources, the transition to green energy, as well as energy efficiency.

The document also focuses on the possibilities of cooperation in such areas as low-carbon technologies, energy recovery from waste, green hydrogen, biofuels (liquid or gaseous transport fuels, such as biodiesel and bioethanol), and reduction of methane emissions.