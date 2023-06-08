Azerbaijan's trade turnover with EAEU countries surges by 38% - Azerbaijani PM (UPDATE)

Details added, first published at 17:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries increased by 38 percent in the first four months of 2023, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in Sochi (Russia), Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the EAEU countries increased by 31 percent and amounted to $4.7 billion at the end of last year. The share of the EAEU member countries in Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover was about 9 percent. The increase in trade turnover amounted to 38 percent in the first 4 months of this year," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan is working with its EAEU partners to diversify mutual supplies and seeking to look for new areas of trade and economic cooperation.

Asadov noted the positive dynamics of investment cooperation.

"Azerbaijan has a very favorable investment climate. We have created favorable conditions for foreign investors to feel comfortable. The Alyat Free Economic Zone is open for foreign investments. In general, we are optimistic about the prospects for economic and investment cooperation, and we are ready for further joint work," the PM said.