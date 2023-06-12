Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone attracts Turkish companies (PHOTO)

With the organizational support of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Türkiye, the delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone Authority led by Valeh Alasgarov, the Chairman of the Board, visited the cities of Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye with the aim to promote Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), as well as to inform the Turkish companies about the AFEZ and to attract them to the AFEZ.

In the framework of the visit, meetings were held with the prominent organizations such as Middle East Industry and Trade Center (OSTİM) Organized Industrial Region, Ankara Chamber of Commerce, Ankara Chamber of Industry, Istanbul Chamber of Industry, Türkiye Exporters Assembly, Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

The attendees were informed about the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives package for the investors, as well as about the strategic geographical location, industrial land plots with ready-to-use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, and transport-logistics centers.

Additionally, negotiations with Turkish companies were held and future potential cooperation was discussed.