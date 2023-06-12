Costs of taxi services in Baku may rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Costs for taxi services in Baku may increase, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to him, the introduction of new requirements for taxi activities will lead to an increase in prices for these services.

"As soon as we introduce these requirements, the prices will rise," the minister said.

At today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, amendments to a number of laws in the field of regulation of passenger and cargo transportation were proposed.

Thus, amendments are proposed to the law "On Motor Transport", the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Tax Code, the laws "On Road Traffic", "On Licenses and Permits" and "On State Duty".

In accordance with the proposed amendments, new state duties, passes (cards, certificates) and other requirements related to taxi activities are established, as well as a number of new fines for violating the law.