UK invested $34 billion in Azerbaijan's economy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Last year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and UK increased by 55 percent, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at an event in Baku dedicated to the national holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - the birthday of King Charles III.

"The UK is a strategic partner that plays an important role in ensuring the economic independence of Azerbaijan. With over 34 billion investments, the UK is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan," said the minister.

Shahbazov recalled that last year, trade turnover between the two countries grew by 55 percent and exceeded $1 billion. This dynamic also continues in the first five months of this year, he added.

"Azerbaijan intends to further develop relations with the UK. In this regard, the signing of an agreement on partnership and cooperation between the two countries as soon as possible is very important. I believe that holding a meeting of the intergovernmental commission will open up new opportunities for cooperation," he said.