Azerbaijan continues its transition to clean energy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Azerbaijan has become an example of how an oil and gas country becomes a producer of renewable energy sources, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the 17th Baku Summer Energy School, organized jointly by the Institute of Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, Masdar and TotalEnergies.

"Azerbaijan has overcome a significant path in its energy development. Starting with the development of the oil industry, then we switched to the use of natural gas. Azerbaijan is currently working on the development of green energy," Soltanov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan actively cooperates with bp, Masdar and other energy companies.