Belgian Federal House of Representatives visits Alat Free Economic Zone (PHOTO)

On July 4th, in the framework of the official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the member of the Belgian Federal House of Representatives Michael Freilich visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ).

During the meeting with the senior management of Alat Free Economic Zone Authority, M. Freilich was informed about the strategic geographical location, unique legal framework, as well as about the industrial land plots with ready-to-use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, and the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives package for the investors.

Afterwards, M. Freilich got acquainted with the business environment created for the investors.