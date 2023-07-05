bp completes draft on project management capacity building for Azerbaijani universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The bp draft on capacity building for project management for Azerbaijani universities has been successfully completed, Vice President for Communications and External Relations of bp in the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.

According to him, the aim of the project was to further strengthen the competencies and skills in the field of project management in a number of higher educational institutions.

“bp chose this project as an extension of a similar educational program, under which bp and its partners previously supported the training and creation of project management teams at 15 local universities," Aslanbayli said.

“The purpose of this follow-up project was to strengthen the project management capacity at universities with additional resources by training students, as well as teaching staff," he added.

During 14 months (from November 2021 through January 2023), a total of 95 students and 123 employees representing eight higher educational institutions were trained within the framework of the project: Azerbaijan University of Tourism and Management, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azerbaijan Technical University, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, Academy of Public Administration, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and National Aviation Academy.

"Two project management initiatives - one that we supported together with our partners, and the second, which bp funded independently, were designed to help local universities form and develop the skills and capabilities necessary for professional project management that they can have with local organizations and international partners," he said.

“We are pleased that thanks to our two projects, most local universities now have good knowledge, modern methods and mechanisms and, most importantly, internationally and nationally certified specialists for the effective management of their own projects, as well as grant agreements that they can conclude within the framework of their national and international cooperation," he said.