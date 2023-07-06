Banknotes in Azerbaijan to be exchanged in new order (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 13:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Banknotes in Azerbaijan will be exchanged in a new order, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

Currently, the nominal value of banknotes that are not counterfeit, which have retained at least 60 percent of the surface consisting of one whole part, or 100 percent of the surface consisting of parts belonging to the same bill, is reimbursed by the Central Bank without restrictions. The belonging of the parts of the banknote to the same bill is established only by the Central Bank.

According to the draft law, the nominal value of a banknote consisting of an entire part or consecutive parts belonging to the same paper banknote that retains at least 60 percent of its surface and at least one of the two serial numbers on it in full will be paid by the Central Bank.

The Central Bank will also be reimbursed for the nominal value of a banknote consisting of inconsistent parts belonging to the same paper banknote that retains at least 60 percent of its surface and both serial numbers on it in full. The nominal value of a metal banknote with a preserved description and inscriptions on its undamaged surface in an amount that allows determining its nominal value and has not been deformed will be reimbursed by the Central Bank.

If it is found that the presented banknote is fake, it will not be replaced, and its face value will not be paid. The counterfeit banknote is non-refundable and will be sent to the relevant state body (institution) for taking measures established by law.

After deliberations, the amendments were put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.