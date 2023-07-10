Azerbaijan Central Bank and international company process financial market development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) works together with the international company on financial market development, CBA CEO Togrul Aliyev said during a scientific and practical conference on "Ways of successful resolution of banking disputes", Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan has a great potential for development in the areas of lending to both the population and business, taking into account international practice.

"Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan is accessible to all citizens, which is difficult to achieve in some other countries. Moreover, business lending in Azerbaijan does not experience any special problems in obtaining finance. We believe that the CBA's efforts to reduce and resolve problem loans are effective, and we will achieve the best results in the coming years," Aliyev said.

As Aliyev noted, the resolution of problem loans and ensuring the availability of finance is envisaged in the National Strategy of Socio-Economic Development until 2026.

