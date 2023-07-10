Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks operation of commercial banks on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is exploring opportunities for future operation of commercial banks in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, [following the second Karabakh war in 2020], Director General of the CBA Togrul Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a scientific and practical conference themed "Ways to successfully resolve banking disputes".

According to Aliyev, negotiations are underway between the CBA and commercial banks of the country in this regard.

"We are negotiating the opening of branch of commercial banks in the liberated territories, the installation of ATM terminals and other banking infrastructure," he said.

He noted that, within the framework of the "Big Return" program, the activities of commercial banks and the availability of banking infrastructure are very important for the future population.

