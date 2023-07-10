Azerbaijan creates working group to support operations of commercial banks on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Azerbaijan Banks Association have established a working group on the future work of commercial banks in the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from Armenian occupation, as a result of the second Karabakh war back in 2020, Trend reports.

As President of the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan Zakir Nuriyev said during a scientific and practical conference themed "Ways to successfully resolve banking disputes", both the CBA and the Association are open for dialogue with banks and other financial institutions to support them in working in the liberated territories.

Earlier, CBA CEO Togrul Aliyev said that periodic negotiations are underway between the regulator and Azerbaijani banks in this direction.

"We are negotiating the opening of a branch of a bank, the installation of ATM terminals and other banking infrastructure," Aliyev said, stressing that within the framework of the "Big Return" program, the activities of commercial banks and the availability of banking infrastructure are very important for the future population.

Will be updated