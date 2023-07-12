EBRD appoints new head of office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Nataly Mouravidze as the new Head of the Bank’s operations in Azerbaijan, the EBRD told Trend.

"I am honored to lead the Baku RO team, which I have long admired. Azerbaijan is a resilient economy that has overcome significant challenges. Together with the EBRD Baku team, I will use my energy and experience to support Azerbaijan’s drive to broaden its economic base, and to enhance its non-oil sector," Mouravidze said.

As the EBRD reported, Mouravidze joined the Bank in 2003. She is an Associate Director and Senior Banker, and has been the Regional Coordinator of the Bank’s Manufacturing and Services sector. She also managed the Tbilisi RO while it transitioned from its former to current head.

Nataly holds Bachelor of Business (BBA) degree in International Business and Economics as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance, the latter from the United States of America.

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Azerbaijan, where it has invested more than 3.5 billion euros in 188 projects in the financial, corporate, infrastructure and energy sectors, most of which have been in the private sector.