Number of highway projects completed in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Along with the de-mining of Azerbaijani territories to ensure 'Great Return' program, the priority issue at the initial stage is the creation of basic and social infrastructure, and work in this direction is in full swing, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a speech at the conference center in the Aghdam city at the "Revival of Aghdam" event.

According to him, a total of 10 highway projects with a total length of 513.1 kilometers are being implemented in the liberated territories from Armenia occupation [after the second Karabakh war], which are part of the Karabakh Economic Region, four of which have already been completed.

"As many as 2 railway projects with a total length of 157.5 kilometers are being implemented. And I want to note with great pride that in just 8 months an airport was built in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, on the territory once heavily polluted by mines," he added.

Meanwhile, the "Revival of Aghdam" event is taking place in the conference center in the city of Aghdam.

The event is attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, heads of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, employees of the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh Economic Region (except for the Shusha region).

It began with a demonstration of a video about reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories.

After the event, the participants will get acquainted with the restoration and creative works carried out in the Aghdam city.