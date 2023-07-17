Azerbaijan establishes ad hoc working group on inflation (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 10:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. A working group has been set up to ensure that inflation in Azerbaijan is reduced to a level acceptable for economic growth, further improve the analysis and monitoring system that allows quantitative assessment of inflationary processes and their causes, as well as to strengthen interdepartmental coordination in this area, Trend reports.

The decree was signed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been appointed as the head of the working group.

The members of the working group are:

The Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Deputy Chairman of the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Deputy Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Supervision and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Director General of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The working group is instructed to take measures to further strengthen the work related to the analysis of inflationary processes in Azerbaijan and improve price monitoring, to ensure that a report on the monthly results of work is submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This aforesaid decree comes into force from the date of its signing.