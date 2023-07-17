Activation of Mediation Board likely to deepen insurance literacy in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Lawsuits in Azerbaijan can damage the reputation of insurance market participants, Executive Director of the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan (ASA) Elmar Mirsalayev said during the "Ways to Successfully Resolve Insurance Disputes" conference, Trend reports.

"The number of court cases registered in the areas of economic activity amounted to 1,223, of which 564 included the insurance sector along with other exclusive areas, in 2021. The activation of the Mediation Council as an alternative mechanism for resolving insurance disputes will pave the way both for reducing the rate close to 40 percent in court cases in this area, and for fair dispute resolution, deeper formation of insurance literacy," he said.

