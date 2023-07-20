SOCAR, TotalEnergies discuss upcoming work on Absheron gas field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with Jean-Luc Giziou, Senior Vice President at TotalEnergies, Trend reports.

At a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of the first half of this year, in accordance with the instruction given by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the second stage of the development of the Absheron gas condensate field, the work to be done in connection with the implementation of the project was discussed.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the launch of the Absheron development, the importance of the project in terms of increasing the country's production potential was emphasized.

The development of the Absheron gas condensate field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, about 100 km southeast of Baku, is being carried out in two stages. Currently, 4.3 million cubic meters of gas and 1,400 tons of condensate are being produced at the stage of the initial production scheme.