Hesab.az and AccessBank present the Hesab debit card (R)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. GoldenPay/Hesab.az and AccessBank offer the Hesab debit card for more profitable and affordable payments.

This card provides up to 30% cashback on payments made at AccessBank's partner locations and doubles coins for online payments made through the Hesab.az platform. The card also includes free SMS notifications. Soon, credit facilities will also be available on the card.

Ordering and delivery of the Hesab debit card are free of charge. The card can be ordered through the Hesab.az mobile application or on the website in the "Hesab kart" section: https://hesab.az/#/hesab-card-order

The card can also be ordered by visiting the nearest AccessBank branches. Just present your identification document to order the card.

AccessBank has been a leader in the microfinancing market and has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders include the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 31 branch offices, including 15 in Baku and 16 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for MSMEs.

For more information on the services provided by AccessBank, call 151 or visit their website at www.accessbank.az .

AccessBank CJSC provides its services under license No. 245 dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The bank's headquarters are located in Baku city, Yasamal district, Tbilisi Avenue 3.