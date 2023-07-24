Azerbaijan International Mining Company temporarily suspends activity due to situation in Soyudlu village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Azerbaijan International Mining Company (AIMC), which produces gold, copper and silver in Azerbaijan, has temporarily suspended its activities due to problems raised by Soyudlu village residents in connection with the situation at the waste disposal reservoir near the village of the Gadabay district, Trend reports.

In accordance with the remarks made by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a meeting held on July 11, 2023, AIMC is working closely with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan (MENR) to resolve the issue.

The company stated its readiness to cooperate with all the interested parties, including the commission established on behalf of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, to conduct a comprehensive investigation in connection with the situation in the Soyudlu village.

Moreover, in order to inform the residents of the Soyudlu village about the work done to date and further plans for the assessment, the Commission held a meeting in the Gadabay district on July 18. Following this, a separate meeting was organized with the villagers, with the participation of the AIMC management and employees to evaluate the preliminary results of the commission.

In addition, upon the instructions of the head of the country and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the commission engaged Micon International (Micon), a consulting company in geology and mining, to conduct monitoring on the territory, in order to use its expertise and support in the process of conducting an appropriate investigation and subsequent measurement.

The operations will continue until August 1.

Furthermore, AIMC has also signed an agreement with the well-known international company Knight Piesold, which specializes in engineering and environmental consulting, for additional study of the situation and assessment for the purpose of waste management in accordance with the request of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.