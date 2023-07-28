Popular European brand's opening ceremony took place in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28.Veyseloglu Group of Companies made the "Pepco" brand, known for its quality and affordable price in Europe, available to Azerbaijani consumers.

A grand opening ceremony of popular European brand "Pepco" was held in a new location in Baku in July 27. Having opened its first store in Poland, the "Pepco" brand, which has been operating for 20 years, currently has more than 3,000 branches in 18 European countries. With the slogan "Feel the quality, love the price", the brand offers its customers a wide variety of home furnishings, accessories, and quality clothing at the most affordable prices. "Pepco" lovers can now conveniently find great offers for themselves, their families and their homes in one place, in line with modern trends.

Well-known figures of the society and Mr. Rafal Poborski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland in Azerbaijan participated in the opening ceremony of the store that is located in Azadlig Avenue 151 A.

The brand's second location was launched on the same day at 195 E Binagadi Highway.

It should also be noted that the products of the "Pepco" brand can also be purchased from 28 stores belonging to the "Araz" supermarket chain.