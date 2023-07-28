AccessBank supported training on data journalism (AD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. On the occasion of the National Press Day, renowned media expert Rahim Ak from Turkey held a seminar for Azerbaijani journalists on data visualization. Approximately 30 representatives from local media, specializing in the economic and financial sectors, participated in the seminar. The expert provided practical knowledge on the implementation of modern technologies in journalism. Tools used in data journalism, as well as information on the latest media trends, were presented during the seminar.

Rahim Ak has been actively involved in journalism in the financial and business fields in Turkey for a long time. He worked for the "Para" magazine and served as a correspondent for the "Dünya" and "Sabah" newspapers. Later, he became a financial editor at the "Habertük" newspaper and continued his activities on the Habertürk.com website. At the 12th "Achievement Awards" organized by the Association of Economic Journalists, Rahim Ak's article titled "The Great Turnaround on the Stock Exchange" was recognized as the "Internet News of the Year."

