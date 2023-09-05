Swiss companies to support Azerbaijan in restoration of Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Several Swiss companies have already expressed a desire to participate in the restoration of Karabakh, the Swiss Charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan Alexander Hoffet said, Trend reports.

"Companies from Switzerland are already successfully operating in Azerbaijan. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has been present on our market for a long time. Swiss companies are ready to provide their advanced technologies to Azerbaijan for use in the restoration of Karabakh," he said at the event dedicated to the celebration of the National Holiday of Switzerland.

Hoffet said that there is a noticeable increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

"After the pandemic, our joint economic commission was finally able to hold a meeting. However, it is worth noting that the real potential has not yet been reached," he said.