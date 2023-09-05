Azerbaijan-Switzerland Trade and Economic Commission's work progresses ties - Deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The work of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland will contribute to the further development of our relations, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan supports the initiative of Swiss companies to participate in the restoration of liberated lands. We also emphasize the successful work of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in Switzerland, and we hope that our economic cooperation will continue to flourish," he said at the event dedicated to the celebration of the National Holiday of Switzerland.

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, one of the positive steps is the fact that the first meeting at the level of foreign ministers on the settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Switzerland in October.

Mammadov expressed hope for further successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.