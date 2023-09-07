Issues related to urban development in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar reviewed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. 400 hectares of land have been assigned to pertinent customer institutions in the Kalbajar district for the construction of 40 facilities, according to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Decree on Matters Related to Management in the Field of Urban Development in the Territories Liberated from Occupation, Trend reports.

Namig Gummatov, the first vice chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture, discussed it at the meeting of the working group on urban development issues that was conducted in Kalbajar.

"Design work on a piece of an 18-kilometer urban road network with a total length of 27 kilometers is still ongoing in Kalbajar as part of the development of road networks in the recovered settlements. They will soon be submitted for professional opinion," the first deputy chairman noted.

Note that the above Presidential Decree provides for the transfer, use, or lease of land plots for construction purposes.