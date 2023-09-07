Brazil remains in top ten largest trading partners of Azerbaijan in Latin America

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Brazil continues to be among the largest trading partners of Azerbaijan in Latin America, the Brazilian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz, said, Trend reports.

"Currently, the issue of convening an intergovernmental working group on trade and investment to explore broad opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation is being discussed," the ambassador said at an event dedicated to the Independence Day of Brazil.

The ambassador said that the presentation of the bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and Brazil on cooperation in the field of space science and technology is expected in October.

According to him, at the end of October, Azerbaijan and Brazil are planning to hold the Baku Festival of Brazilian Cinema and the Brazilian Classical Music Festival for the second time.