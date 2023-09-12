Azerbaijan increases average monthly nominal salary of employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The number of employees in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to 1.7 million people (891,700 people - in the public sector, 814,800 people - non-state sector) as of August 1, 2023, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

In general, 19 percent of the total number of workers are employed in education, 18.7 percent - in trade; vehicle repair, 12.8 percent - industry, 8.5 percent - healthcare and social services to the population, 6.5 percent - in public administration and defense; social security, 6.4 percent - construction, 4.3 percent - in the areas of transport and warehousing, 3.7 percent - in the field of professional, scientific and technical activities, 3.5 percent - in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.1 percent - in financial and insurance activities, 14.5 percent - in other sectors of the economy.

The average monthly nominal wage of employees in Azerbaijan's economy increased by 11.3 percent and amounted to 925.3 manat ($544.3) from January through July 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the mining industry, financial, insurance, scientific and technical activities, as well as in the field of information and communications, the average monthly nominal salary was higher.